Online Shopping Gives Retail Sales A Boost, Despite Short Season
US shoppers spent more online than in retail stores during the shortest winter shopping season in the past six years.
E-commerce sales hit a record high this year with more people doing their holiday shopping online.
Steve Sadove, senior adviser for Mastercard.
The holiday shopping season is a crucial period for retailers and can account for up to 40% of annual sales.
According to Reuters, Thanksgiving traditionally starts the US holiday shopping period.
But this year, Thanksgiving was on Nov.