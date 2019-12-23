Online Shopping Gives Retail Sales A Boost, Despite Short Season

US shoppers spent more online than in retail stores during the shortest winter shopping season in the past six years.

E-commerce sales hit a record high this year with more people doing their holiday shopping online.

Steve Sadove, senior adviser for Mastercard.

The holiday shopping season is a crucial period for retailers and can account for up to 40% of annual sales.

According to Reuters, Thanksgiving traditionally starts the US holiday shopping period.

But this year, Thanksgiving was on Nov.