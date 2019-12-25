Global  

NORAD Tracking Santa Began With Misprint In Newspaper Ad

NORAD Tracking Santa Began With Misprint In Newspaper AdThe santa tracking began in 1955 and has continued ever since.
Tweets about this

ryanmlowery

Ryan Lowery How NORAD began tracking Santa, all the way back to 1955 https://t.co/3QEMv0dA0E 7 hours ago

MatthewVeasey

⚾️Matt Veasey🇺🇸 RT @RetroNewsNow: On December 24, 1955, NORAD began tracking Santa in what would become an annual Christmas Eve tradition https://t.co/ZmOR… 12 hours ago

Historyquest

Stephen Sherman The story of how NORAD went from tracking Soviet threats to Santa’s sleigh captures what the holidays are all about. https://t.co/rXRhz8QgdV 12 hours ago

ashleyHnttw

Ashley Hill RT @JoshButler: This is one of my favourite Christmas stories - how a wrong number in a newspaper ad led to the tradition of NORAD (America… 18 hours ago

PikesPeakAreaCS

PikesPeakCrime Stoppers RT @csgazette: How NORAD began tracking Santa, all the way back to 1955 https://t.co/j2EOXpAaOO #NoradSantaTracker @NoradSanta 19 hours ago

csgazette

The Gazette How NORAD began tracking Santa, all the way back to 1955 https://t.co/j2EOXpAaOO #NoradSantaTracker @NoradSanta 22 hours ago


