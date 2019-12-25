Global  

A few Columbus residents decided to give up Christmas day with their families and spend it with their church family instead.
Loaves and fishes hosted it's annual christmas lunch provided by maranatha faith center.

Church members came together to prepare turkey and dressing for the less fortunate.

Volunteers say they donate food every month to loaves and fishes, but this is their third time to provide a christmas lunch.

"it feels really nice.

It givese a good feeling inside knowing that i can help in any way i ca, and it's a really nice feeling."

"we're in that season for giving back and my husband and i, we have our children here, and we wanted them to know what it's like to be able to serve and to give back to the community and give back to others."

Christmas lunch was served from 11 a.m.

Until 2 p.m.



