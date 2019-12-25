Global  

Volunteers Serve Christmas Meal For Families In Need

Jeff Wagner reports on the groups that worked to fill Rock Bottom Brewery with the spirit of Christmas (0:28).

WCCO 4 News At 6 – Dec.

25, 2019
nbc4i

NBC4 Columbus More than 40 volunteers served breakfast at the Friends of the Homeless shelter to make sure the 150 men staying th… https://t.co/YsM4Nlpq5k 14 minutes ago

Sebasti64564958

Seb RT @CATCHLeeds: What a fabulous day... our cafe volunteers working hard to put on a Christmas meal, young people helping to serve food & cl… 3 hours ago

wyffnews4

WYFF News 4 Volunteers serve warm food, fellowship for Christmas https://t.co/5WTsMK31On https://t.co/0itUvFp0tb 3 hours ago

mdjonline

MDJ Online MARIETTA — A warm festive meal and companionship boosted dozens of people’s spirits as they gathered at MUST Minist… https://t.co/kX1pdMlHaI 3 hours ago

CATCHLeeds

CATCH Leeds What a fabulous day... our cafe volunteers working hard to put on a Christmas meal, young people helping to serve f… https://t.co/JO0fOrqWGc 3 hours ago

FrankFrank408

Frank RT @kron4news: Thousands of people came to @GLIDEsf to get a hot meal for #Christmas. @SaraStinsonNews has details. https://t.co/tr6LzqeLNL 4 hours ago

kron4news

KRON4 News Thousands of people came to @GLIDEsf to get a hot meal for #Christmas. @SaraStinsonNews has details. https://t.co/tr6LzqeLNL 6 hours ago

WMaetzold

Will Maetzold The Christmas Banquet is underway @OKCityRescue! Volunteers decorate tables and then serve residents as part of the… https://t.co/uN1E2xqEu2 6 hours ago


Area First Responders On The Job Had Holiday Meals Brought Over By Volunteers [Video]Area First Responders On The Job Had Holiday Meals Brought Over By Volunteers

Thousands of volunteers gave up their Christmas morning for people who regularly give time for them.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:47Published

Community Christmas Meal at Las Vegas Rescue Mission [Video]Community Christmas Meal at Las Vegas Rescue Mission

The Las Vegas Rescue Mission is making sure everyone has a meal. The nonprofit held its annual Community Christmas Meal on Dec. 24. More than 60 volunteers were on hand to help feed those less..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:49Published

