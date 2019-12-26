Global  

It May Be Common To Worry About A Recession, But Is It Really Necessary?

Financial pundits, as well as the man on the street, have been predicting a recession for months now.

Many suggest taking steps to prepare for one, such as paying off credit card debt and stockpiling canned goods.

But according to Business Insider contributor Kelly Burch, not everyone has to be worried.

For example, people who are self-employed and have a wide range of clients are actually more secure than people with just one job.
