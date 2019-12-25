WCBI NEWS AT SIX - DECEMBER 23, 2019

Columbus police want a second suspect in a deadly shooting to turn himself in to investigators.

The shooing happened on december 19th inside an abandoned 17th street south house.

Police chief fred shelton did not release the suspect's name.

Shelton says officers have alerted the unidentified man's family and friends that the suspect is wanted by police.

No information was released on how the suspect is allegedly involved in the shooting.

18-year-old shaquavus white of west point is charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of 18-year- old xavier dora.

Shelton says the suspect or anyone with information about the case should call golden triangle crime stoppers.

A houston teacher is facing charges after police say they found marijuana in her car on school property.

Chief billy voyles says penny hampton was charged with possession of marijuana in a vehicle, which is a misdemeanor.

Voyles says the investigation is continuing and charges could be upgraded.

He did not release when the marijuana was found at a school.

According to the school district's website, hampton is a second grade inclusion teacher and has been a teacher at least four years.

No one answered at the school district's office when we called today.

Bond is set at 1- million dollars for an 18-year- old facing several charges, breaking into cars at an apartment complex.

Joseph hickman is charged with breaking and entering of a vehicle, directing a minor to commit a felony and sale of a stolen firearm.

Police were called to vista ridge apartments early friday morning after a resident saw two people looking into cars.

Officers found four guns between hickman and a minor with him.

Charges are pending against the teen.

Louisville police are investigating the death of a man found with a gunshot wound this morning.

Police chief sean holdiness says officers responded to a home on north court avenue just before 9 o'clock this morning.

Inside they found 27- year-old lee andrew hughes, junior dead.

Holdiness says they are trying to determine if the gunshot was self-inflicted or a homicide.

The mississippi bureau of investigation is assisting in the case.

The three people killed in a horrific pickens county crash have been identified.

Coroner chad harless says 43- year-old joe knox, along with brothers horace and jeffery armstrong all died at the scene.

All of the men are from southern pickens county.

The accident happened on highway 32, just across the state line from noxubee county.

Five people were inside the suv.

All of the men killed in the crash were ejected after the vehicle flipped multiple times.

The driver and front seat passenger were flown to a birmingham hospital.

There's no update on their condition.

Alabama state troopers are investigating the accident.

It was the darkest hours for the tupelo police department, on this day, six years ago.

That is the day sergeant gale stauffer was gunned down while investigating a bank robbery.

On this anniversary of stauffer's death, friends, family and co-workers pause to honor the officer, dad and husband who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Every december 23rd is tough for sergeant gale stauffer's family.

"every year you think, well it will be better, and the time comes along and it is a difficult day."

But sergeant stauffer's mother, debbie brangenberg, says she remembers the strong support from the community in the days after her son's murder death, and the pain is eased somewhat.

"i looked back on some things people sent and said that are comforting, but what i remember the most, is how this community came together, across all economic lines, races, everything and we were a community, we were what tupelo is about, and that gave myself and our family strength to stand when we thought we couldn't ."

The ceremony honoring sergeant stauffer was held at tupelo police headquarters, next to a cross and plaque memorializing the officer's sacrifice.

Stauffer's partner, joseph maher was also shot, but survived and is working in another northeast mississippi city.

Tupelo police chief bart aguirre said the most tragic day in the department's history has resulted in even better training and preparation for patrol officers.

"our officers learned from what happened on that day, how to better approach a situation like that, through this tragedy we can better handle another situation like this."

Brangenberg and aguirre say they appreciate the men and women who protect and serve every day, despite the danger.

"i think we all need to remember the young men and women in law enforcement, they choose this profession, they run toward danger when we run away, they don't know the people and they help when nobody else can, we need to remember their sacrifice."

Sergeant stauffer joined the tupelo police in 2005 he also served in iraq with the louisiana army national guard.

Allie martin, wcbi news the year sergeant stauffer was killed, 133 officers died in the line of duty.

So far this year, 129 police have lost their lives on the job.

By morning, we'll be mostly clear with patchy dense fog in areas.

Look for winds under 7 mph, trending calm by sunrise.

Lows fall in the middle 40s.

Christmas eve day: we'll anticipate a mostly sunny sky with patchy fog in the morning.

Residents of houston could see some big changes in the town square over the next few months.

It's taken a few years, but the city of houston will finally be completing their street project... thanks to a new courthouse square facelift.

In early december, the houston board of alderman took a big step toward making much-needed infrastructure upgrades.

"a million dollar loan was secured from three rivers at a very favorable rate and no outside fees, in favor of our fifteen member tourism committee who voted unanimously to take bids to rework and make our courthouse square beautiful."

The courthouse square project will only cost about six hundred and fifty thousand dollars.

The board will use the left over amount for street repair -- a project for which they've already raised over eight hundred thousand dollars.

"the other three hundred and ninety-five thousand available, the city board elected to take that money to finish out our street program and do all the neighborhoods that we had been promising over the last two or three years."

Houston mayor stacey parker says it's more than just a million dollar loan.

"it's going to go further than that.

One of the things about our sidewalks, we could spend two million dollars, but that investment will last beyond fifty years or longer."

But not every board member was in favor of the loan.

Some proposed waiting for a state grant to fund the remaining street projects.

Parker says the city has already tried that method.

"over fifteen years ago to try to get grants for streets.

Those street projects only, typically, if doesn't necessarily stand for this a hundred percent, typically those are associated with job creations."

"there are plenty of neighborhoods and plenty of streets for those grants, but they are the bird in the bush, and we're taking the bird in the hand to deliver to our people today."

With tourism from the tanglefoot trail playing such a vital role in the city's economy, city leaders say now is the time to make improvements.

"economic development is very important to any town, but quality of life is what brings people in to live in our town and stay in our town, and our children remain in our town.

We intend for our beautiful courthouse to be surrounded by a beautiful square.

Very few cities have the opportunity we have here."

"houston are you ready?

It's time."

The new projects are expected to start within the next few weeks.

Houston has also been awarded the levitt amp grant.

The 25-thousand dollar grant comes from the mortimer and mimi levitt foundation and will help fund a concert series at legion lake.

Mayor stacey parker says the series was the idea of sean johnson, the community development foundation director.

Legion lake is located right beside tanglefoot trail.

"""that impact is going to be huge.

That is actually supposed to start, according to sean, probably in may or toward the end of may.

So, we've got a little bit of time, but we don't have much time to get some things prepared out there to make this happen for this concert series."

Advice on how to to safely get rid of your holiday trash next vo before christmas, you worry about thieves stealing packages from your porch.

After christmas, you worry about them watching your trash to find out what's new inside your house.

That after holiday wrapping paper can leave a trail for uninvited guests.

Local authorities say how you dispose of it can keep you from becoming a target.

"don't give criminals the opportunity.

Crime happens because of opportunity."

With gifts opened and wrapping paper bagged on the curb, those big ticket items can make you can easy target for a potential home burglary.

"it puts out an advertisement that hey i got something of value and now most good ppl will just ride by and say oh they got a new tv but the bad guy will say hey this is an opportunity to steal something new.

Because again one of things is if we take and leave things out there people know that we got it."

Captain ... stresses -- be proactive.

"don't give criminals the opportunity.

Crime happens because of opportunity."

"once you take it out, record the serial number, take and dispose of the wrapping and the paper and again put it in some bags or tear it down.

Even better yet, recycle it.

If you want to keep it off the street all together, consider recycling.

Calvin ware heads the sanitation for city of starkville and says recycling is at its all time high during the month of december "our recycling is going to be up because you know its christmas and we get boxes, so yes we get more boxes around this time of year."

Stand up: "while many starkville residents have the small green sanitation boxes at their house they can bring those bigger boxes that they open for christmas right here to the starkville sanitation dept."

"you can recycle all boxes.

We take all boxes including a 50 inch screen tv coming in, we will take the boxes."

But there's certain items that cannot be recycled "we do not take the bows that come off the christmas wrap or the christmas paper.

We only would like our citizens of starkville to recycle the milk cartoons, the boxes, and we love newspapers."

Law enforcement encourages people to write down the serial number to their new items they get this year.

So they like to, they're a lot smaller up front so they like to put a lot of guys in the box to help support the run.

They're 7-5, they put up a lot f points on offense."

"they have quick, explosive guys at quarterback and running back and receiver.

At o-line, they have one of the best o-line in the country in 7, not sure what his name is, he's #73 though.

They score a lot of points, somethign like 28-30 points per game."

"their defense has a lot of young guys who can ball themselves, so they got a couple ballers, we cannot sleep on them because anything can happen int eh game of football."

"you know, we've talked about outprepare, outphysical, and outexecute to win this football game.

From a preparation standpoint, i wanted to make sure we were in pads, we were energetic, we were flying around, being physical.

Also think it'll help the younger guys from a developmental standpoint."

Along with cam dantzler, safety brian cole will not compete in the bowl game as he prepares for the 2020 nfl draft nick weatherspoon's return to the basketball floor for mississippi state didn't go as planned, as the bulldogs dropped its third game of the year to new mexico state the aggies topping mississippi state in a knock down, drag out game in which both teams shot around 40- percent it'd been almost a year since weatherspoon was last in an actual game for the bulldogs....weat herspoon and ben howland not worried about the loss as the team gains chemistry again "i'm not too much worried about this loss because i believe in these guys.

I really think we're going to turn this thing around come january.

Even in december with this game on the 30th, i really believe in these guys and i think we'll turn it around."

"you can see it's going to take a while after you haven't played in ten months to get back in sync.

In the second half, i thought he had a really good second half, but three fouls in the first half, and i played him with two thinking he'd be able to use his experience and not pick up his third.

It was an offensive foul as i can remember.

Again, i think he'll be fine, i just thik he needs more reps out there in a game."

The bad boys mowers gasparilla bowl...kicking off the bowl season right....ucf taking on marshall --richie gran pick six --greg mccrae 26 yard touchdown --tre-mon morris- brash scoop and score ucf goes on to win.....48-25 local guys, chris deloach from columbus mississippi, josh mcmullen east webster alum....10 win season plus a bowl win when we return...chief meteorologist keith gibson will have a last look at your forecast.

Last look