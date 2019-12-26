Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Once Your Leave Your Twenties, Is Your Creativity Done For?

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:46s - Published < > Embed
Once Your Leave Your Twenties, Is Your Creativity Done For?

Once Your Leave Your Twenties, Is Your Creativity Done For?

So is stunningly productive creativity bestowed only on the young?

According to Mother Nature Network, a new study from The Ohio State University and the University of Chicago says no.

In fact, the study reveals there are two types of creative peaks that occur at different ages.

Many people believe that creativity is exclusively associated with youth, but it really depends on what kind of creativity you're talking about.

Bruce Weinberg, Lead Study Author The Ohio State University.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Once Your Leave Your Twenties, Is Your Creativity Done For?

Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, No release required Available for |Editorial uses|.

|Learn more| , Not released Contact your |local office| for all commercial or promotional uses.|CHINA OUT Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, Model released MARCH 14, 2019, FILE PHOTO Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, Model and property released




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.