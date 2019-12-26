Once Your Leave Your Twenties, Is Your Creativity Done For?

So is stunningly productive creativity bestowed only on the young?

According to Mother Nature Network, a new study from The Ohio State University and the University of Chicago says no.

In fact, the study reveals there are two types of creative peaks that occur at different ages.

Many people believe that creativity is exclusively associated with youth, but it really depends on what kind of creativity you're talking about.

Bruce Weinberg, Lead Study Author The Ohio State University.