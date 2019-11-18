Christmas Surprise: Lamborghini Lends Luxury Car To Erie Family That 3-D Printed Vehicle

Lamborgini surprised an Erie family with a luxury car to drive during the holidays after learning of their 3-D printed vehicle.



Recent related videos from verified sources Automobili Lamborghini - 2019 Christmas video Automobili Lamborghini releases its 2019 Christmas video, in which the Sant’Agata Bolognese company has once more found real Lamborghini lovers. This year’s edition features the true story of.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 02:09Published 2 days ago I Turned My Mini Into A Stretch Limo | RIDICULOUS RIDES FOR those who struggle to associate a classic Mini with a limousine, it’s time to meet the ‘Mini Limo’. Chris Wain, from Nottinghamshire, has created the perfect blend of vintage and luxury with.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 04:04Published on November 18, 2019