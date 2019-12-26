Eagles Christmas dinner 2020

The spirit of giving is alive and well in northern california -- jafet serrato shows us how the community came together to help those in need.

Standup: dozens of people came to the oroville eagles hall for a free christmas dinner.

I spoke with people who attended this event and organizers about how they pulled this all together.

(nats people saying merry christmas) it's the sound of gratitude.

(nats people lining up) a free dinner available to anyone in need... including people like melanie patton.

She came with her daughter and granddaughters.

"this really opens the door for us to get a chance to be together for christmas and share a nice meal and see the happiness that it brings" happiness coming in the form of free toys, clothing and food.

"we have those things available to every community member here."

The fraternal order of eagles in oroville organized the event.

Member beverly (de-lu-chi) delucchi says it's all about "people helping people" "we still have people very much in need both from the camp fire from last year as well as our regular community people" 12-year-old brock kincaid comes every year.

"we get excited we get to eat food and get presents" but brock says its more than that.

"christmas is mostly about family and friends, not about gifts, its about love and sharing" "that makes me feel really good you know it helps people that financially are struggling" standup: beverly says this is the 20th year they've been holding this free christmas dinner.

