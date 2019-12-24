Global  

6-Year-Old Boy Recovering From Christmas Eve Shooting in Vallejo

6-Year-Old Boy Recovering From Christmas Eve Shooting in Vallejo

6-Year-Old Boy Recovering From Christmas Eve Shooting in Vallejo

A 6-year-old boy was in stable condition Wednesday afternoon following a shooting Christmas Eve in Vallejo.

Da Lin reports.

(12-25-19)
