Warriors Host Bay Area Kids on Christmas Day at Chase Center

Warriors Host Bay Area Kids on Christmas Day at Chase Center

Warriors Host Bay Area Kids on Christmas Day at Chase Center

Before their game against the Rockets on Wednesday, the Warriors gave some Bay Area kids a Christmas gift they won't forget.

Emily Turner reports.

(12-25-19)
