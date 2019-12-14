Global  

Carthage Christmas

Carthage ChristmasCarthage folks help out those in need.
Carthage Christmas

Tonight we stay quiet for tonight and tomorrow.

Celebrating christmas with family and friends today, it's natural to get excited about the gifts you receive.

Koam's jesse irwin spent the morning with one family in the carthage area, who says december 25th is all about the opportunity to give.

"nat sound it's christmas day and the herbst family is playing the role of santa claus.

With the family van as their sleigh, bob, debbie, and their daughter taylor go door to door delivering a jolly good holiday meal to people around the carthage area.

Interactions and christmas wishes as the doors open the meals are provided through a program run by the carthage crisis center, where the preparation of more than 350 meals began at 4 am.

With 100+ of those needing to be delivered, the herbsts and other volunteers picked up the meals and an address list and hit the road.

Bites of discussing list directions debbie herbst: we've always had a home, we've always had work, and i never thought about whether we'd have food or not.

To be able to give is a great awareness that that's not everyone's experience, and to be able to provide comfort and encouragement and practical help is just a really wonderful way to be able to say i'm so grateful for what i've been given and return that.

Bite of her talking to daniel for people like daniel smith, it helps to keep his favorite day of the year as special as it's always been.

Daniel smith: i enjoy it, i enjoy it.

It helps me out quite a bit.

And for the herbsts, it makes the season of giving a friendly reminder of what makes their family so fortunate.

Bob herbst: i think jesus got it right when he said it's more blessed to give than to receive.

I find that to be true over and over again.

In carthage, jesse irwin -- koam bob : that was nice.debbie: yeah."

Dowe: many food donations for the crisis center's christmas meals came from mercy hospital.

Each month, the crisis center feeds as many as ten thousand meals to those living in the carthage area.

Dowe:




Adoption Tree

you might think no one should go through the holiday season without getting something for christmas -- but many do. the adoption tree program out of carthage is making sure that adults with..

Credit: KOAM

