Doctor Charged In Major Drug Trafficking Operation

In your area.

New details.

We spent the day working to learn new information about a local eye doctor accused of harvesting massive amounts of marijuana... after 24 hours of investigating.

Waay 31's alexis scott questioned a drug task force agent about the investigation in colbert county.

Investigators in two states are looking into stuart greenberg.

An optometrist who practices in muscle shoals.

Monday, an agent with the colbert county drug task force told me they started watching him several months ago.

Late last week, they found 20 pounds of marijuana at his home and documents related to a massive indoor marijuana grow just over the state line in wayne county, tn.

The sheriff in wayne county said his deputies seized nearly 500 plants of harvested marijuana plants in a facility along highway 13.

He called it the biggest he's ever seen.

They also found cocaine and illegal pills.

Greenberg turned himself into the colbert county jail but was quickly released after paying 15 percent of his 60 thousand dollar bond.

I went to greenberg's house today and nobody answered the door.

I talked to some of his neighbors.

None of them wanted to go on camera but said they didn't know him well or the arrest seemed strange.

I've called the alabama board of optemtry to see what the procedures are when someone gets arrested on drug charges and i'm waiting to hear back.

Greenberg has more than 20 years of experience... i'm still working to learn his next court date.

Reporting in muscle shoals, alexis scott, waay-31 news.

This is a developing story..

For all of waay 31's investigating into doctor greenberg and the drug bust, go to our website waay tv dot com