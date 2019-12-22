Private school vouchers impact Wisconsin property taxes

Taxpayers will pay for an estimated 351- million dollars in private school vouchers this year...according to the wisconsin department of instruction.

As we told you last week...you're property tax bill may be more than you expected this year.

Some of the reasons include new assessments done on homes and more money for local schools.

West salem school district leaders say private school vouchers are also going up.

Wisconsin has four school choice programs that help provide vouchers to families who qualify...if they would like to send their child to a private school but can't afford it.

Superintendent troy gunderson says west salem taxpayers will pay for 260- thousand dollars in vouchers....more than double a year ago.

"our private school bill went from about $80,000 to $260,000 dollars.

We had about a $180,000 increase."

"for us that's about 17 cents on our mill rate.

If you have $300,000 house you paid about 50 dollars extra in taxes for private schools that you wouldn't have had before."

Your tax bill will not show you how much of your tax dollars pay for the voucher program.

However, there is a bill working its way through the state legislature that would change that.