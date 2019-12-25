Global  

Holiday Shoppers Swarm Christmas Week Sales

Ashley Carter was at Bridgestreet Town Center talking to shoppers getting last minute gifts.
By family members.

There is less than four hours left to get your holiday shopping done for today.

That's before most stores close their doors for the night.

Waay 31's ashley carter has been at bridgestreet town centre for hours.

She talked to shoppers getting those last minute gifts.

Ashley?

This place has had a steady flow of customers coming in and out...some are just looking for deals but many others are hustling to get last minute gifts purchased as time is running out jimmy battles, shopper: "i got some more running to do for a few other people" and that is why jimmy battles is among the hundreds of shoppers trying to finish their christmas shopping this year.

He told me he usually tries to get his shopping done early...but things were different this year jimmy battles, shopper: "i just, been kind of dragging this year."

He told me even with the stores and parking lots being extra crowded today...he has no complaints jimmy battles, shopper: "they've been pretty good, in and out where i needed to go."

But for some...it's not the procrastination that gets them to wait til the last minute....it's the deals that many stores have closer to the holidays allison sparkman, shopper: "people, a lot of places do better deals towards the holidays so maybe they think that they can catch better deals at the end of it."

Shoppers told me there really isn't a method they use or time they go to avoid the crowds...because most stores will remain crowded all day leading up to christmas.

They said they just try to remain patient and keep that in mind when they go out to shop.

Jimmy battles, shopper: "just get it done, dive in and get it done."

S bridge street will close today at 9 and open back up on christmas eve at 9 a-m but close at 6.

Parkway place has extended its hours tonight for last minute shoppers and will close at 10 p-m..

And will open up on christmas eve from 8 a-m- to 6 p-m.

Reporting live in huntsville ashley carter waay




