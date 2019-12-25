Global  

Salvation Army prepares for annual Christmas Eve dinner

The Salvation Army does this every year, but this year is a little different.
Salvation Army prepares for annual Christmas Eve dinner

Tomorrow... the salvation army will be hosting a christmas eve dinner for the la crosse community.

The salvation army does this every year... but this year is a little different.

In the past, anyone looking to have dinner gets in line to grab their meal..

But this year the food will instead be delivered to guests at their tables.

Volunteers will also wait on and serve the tables throughout the night.

Anybody is welcome to the christmas eve dinner, it starts at 4-30 at the salvation army in la crosse.




