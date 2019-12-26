Shasta Regional Medical Center employees deliver gifts to seniors in Redding

At shasta regional medical center brought a little holiday cheer to a group of seniors in redding.

The hospital held its giving tree event just in time for christmas.

Over 250 gifts were delivered to seniors at hilltop estate assisted living.

Many of them will be spending the holidays alone, without their family, so it is an opportunity to bring some cheer.

I've been here twelve years and i just love everybody& always have always will.

Nice to see them all.

All of the seniors at the center say they were delighted to be getting a gift.

## 2019 is