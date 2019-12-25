Family, Tupelo Police honor memory of Sgt. Gale Stauffer

Dangerous one.

Life of a law enforcement officer is a dangerous one.

Gale stauffer was killed in the line of duty - while trying to arrest a bank robber in tupelo.

Tupelo police held a memorial in his honor at the police station this morning.

Kevin gale stauffer jr. was only 38 years old when he was shot and killed by a bank robber near crosstown tupelo on this day in 2013.

Its been six years, but for those who remember him the memory is still strong.

Help us stay safe."

Natsotopen.."lord i know this is a hard time for his family.

Its a hard time for all of us.

Because lord it brings back those memories."

The memories of sgt.

Gale stauffer jr remained in the hearts and minds of his family, friends, and colleagues monday morning as officer laid a wreath in his honor behind the tupelo police department where there is already a memorial in his honor.

His mother was on hand .

She says its still hard to forget that tragic day in 2013.

"every year you think oh it'll be better.

And the time comes along and its difficult."

But what keeps her going she says is the knowledge that her son may be gone but not forgotten.

"but what i remember the most is how this community came together across economic lines all race, all ethnicities, everything."

It was on gloster street near crosstown here stauffer and his fellow officer joseph maher were shot by the bank robber .

At the time, neither officer knew who the bank robber was .

Tupelo police chief bart aguirre remembers december 23 2013 as a normal day before the shooting took place.

'everything was joyful and then i got that call.

You know.

That dreaded call that any police chief officer hates to hear .

You've got an officer down."

Officer joseph maher survived the shooting that day.

Gale stauffer did not.

The chief and the mayor both say that since then they have taken measures to insure the safety of the city's officers.

"the city and our police department is constantly striving to increase our safety and protocol procedures and equipment for our officers and our firefighters.

This new facility that you see behind me we're working on a gated-structure around it."

"number one is training, training, training."

"we're all on this earth together to make a better place.

And our law enforcement is here to help us do that."

Sgt.

Stauffer is survived by his wife and two children.

He was 38 years old and served during the iraq war as a member of the louisiana army national guard.

