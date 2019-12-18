Police looking for leads in year old murder case now < > Embed Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 00:38s - Published Police looking for leads in year old murder case Baltimore County Police are still looking for leads in a more than year old murder investigation.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Man pleads not guilty in shooting death of Alabama officer MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A 20-year-old man pleaded not guilty to charges including capital murder in the...

Seattle Times - Published 1 week ago



Hearing reveals details about case of murdered student Tessa Majors New York City police have stepped up the search for a 14-year-old suspect in the stabbing murder of...

CBS News - Published 1 week ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this