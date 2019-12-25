Global  

People stepping in to help Fort Payne Police Sargent, family after house fire

What's left of fort payne police sgt.

Jc brown's home after a fire burned through his and his family's house.

Sgt.

Brown woke up to the fire early christmas eve.

Fire victim sgt.

Jc brown: "i went to the kitchen and opened my sliding glass door and that's when the flame came in and at that point i just tried to wake my wife up and get all the kids out because i knew we didn't have too much time."

Sgt.

Brown, his wife amy, and three kids are spending christmas still trying to process the situation and doing the best they can considering the devistating loss.

Fire victim amy brown: "we didn't know where we were going to have our christmas dinner at you know and all that today, but my aunt has stepped in and helped us a little bit."

People have been stepping up to help the browns after the incident.

The police department started taking donations and brown's nephew started a gofundme page.

The page has raised over 18- thousand dollars since tuesday.

Brown's nephew justin brown: "everything was in the house.

Everything they've ever had or everything they'd ever cared about other than themselves was in the house and i want to thank god that they made it out, that they're okay and still have each other."

The browns say the response from people has been overwhelming.

Fire victim amy brown: "i'm just amazed."

Fire victim sgt.

Jc brown: "it's been emotional."

Fire victim sgt.

Jc brown: "my captain keeps sending me stuff from where people from new jersey and arkansas and everywhere are trying to step in and help us."

Fire victim sgt.

Jc brown: "we're just very thankful and we just can't express that enought to every, every single person.

Every single dollar."

Fire victim amy brown: "and eveybody who donated."

Sgt.

Brown says a heat lamp may have started the fire.

Regardless, the browns say they're just thankful to be alive.

As someone who works in a field that sometimes respond to




