Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Hiker Killed by Falling Tree on Christmas Eve in Muir Woods

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 01:42s - Published < > Embed
Hiker Killed by Falling Tree on Christmas Eve in Muir Woods

Hiker Killed by Falling Tree on Christmas Eve in Muir Woods

Tuesday afternoon, just before sunset, five trees toppled onto a Muir Woods trail, striking two people and killing one of them.

Wilson Walker reports (12-25-19)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Redwood tree falls, kills hiker in California park

MUIR WOODS NATIONAL MONUMENT PARK, Calif. (AP) — A huge redwood tree fell and killed a man visiting...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

conlibrarian

ConservativeLibrarian Hiker killed by huge falling redwood tree in California national park https://t.co/qbEmjRKCLy 2 minutes ago

CollectedTimes

Collected Times Hiker killed by falling 200-foot tall redwood tree in California Stories from 5 sources https://t.co/UpDuDcjqzX… https://t.co/D3qrBki8Hq 5 minutes ago

RonHallIII1

@HermitInTheCity 🎊REGISTER2VOTE RT @KateABC7: A 200-foot Redwood tree fell on a hiker from Minnesota in Muir Woods on Christmas Eve https://t.co/MgPftLsw3t 9 minutes ago

thenationroar

thenationroar Hiker killed by falling redwood tree in California - https://t.co/J7NsQwgPVy https://t.co/VtU7UwFocS 29 minutes ago

YEWWinfo

info all the time - yewwNEWS Hiker killed by huge falling redwood tree in California national park | US news | The Guardian… https://t.co/ItzhBLULKO 30 minutes ago

Ricodotcom

Rico 🌎 RT @abc7newsbayarea: A man was killed and a woman was injured after a tree fell on them while they were hiking at Muir Woods National Monum… 33 minutes ago

HOPE4THE_FUTURE

Big AL #HowSad Hiker killed by huge falling redwood tree in California national park https://t.co/RqK2zMo83S 41 minutes ago

NBCPhiladelphia

NBC10 Philadelphia A popular Northern California hiking trail was closed for Christmas after a 200-foot California redwood tree fell o… https://t.co/t56V56NK0q 48 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Man Dies After Redwood Tree Falls At Muir Woods National Monument Park [Video]Man Dies After Redwood Tree Falls At Muir Woods National Monument Park

A man has died from a Redwood tree fall.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:31Published

Man Dies When Tree Falls in Muir Woods [Video]Man Dies When Tree Falls in Muir Woods

Five trees toppled onto a trail, striking two people and killing one of them Tuesday afternoon in Muir Woods. Andria Borba reports. (12-25-19)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:21Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.