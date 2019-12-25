Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

PM Modi unveils statue of Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Lucknow

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:27s - Published < > Embed
PM Modi unveils statue of Atal Bihari Vajpayee in LucknowPM Modi unveils statue of Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Lucknow
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

PM Modi to unveil 25-feet statue of Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Lucknow on December 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a 25-feet bronze statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari...
Zee News - Published

President Kovind, PM Modi pay tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 95th birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Home Minister Amit Shah,  Defence...
Zee News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pakistan Army violates ceasefire in J&K, 1 Jawan dead | Oneindia News [Video]Pakistan Army violates ceasefire in J&K, 1 Jawan dead | Oneindia News

PM MODI IN LUCKNOW: PEOPLE WHO DAMAGED PUBLIC PROPERTY MUST INTROSPECT, PM-PRESIDENT PAY TRIBUTE TO ATAL BIHARI VAJPAYEE, MAYAWATI: UP GOVT MUST CONDUCT PROBE ON CAA PROTESTS, UP CAA VIOLENCE: 28..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:18Published

PM Modi launches Atal Bhujal Yojana, names Rohtang passageway Atal Tunnel [Video]PM Modi launches Atal Bhujal Yojana, names Rohtang passageway Atal Tunnel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Atal Bhujal Yojana on the occasion of the 95th birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 07:19Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.