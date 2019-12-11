Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Bartz Brothers Hope To Debut Giant Whale Snow Sculpture Before Year’s End

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 00:44s - Published < > Embed
Bartz Brothers Hope To Debut Giant Whale Snow Sculpture Before Year’s End

Bartz Brothers Hope To Debut Giant Whale Snow Sculpture Before Year’s End

If the weather cooperates, the brothers plan to open a photo line at the sculpture on Dec.

31 (0:44).

WCCO 4 News At 6 -- Dec.

25, 2019
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Ali_Lucia

Ali Lucia RT @WCCO: Bartz Brothers Hope To Debut Giant Whale Snow Sculpture Before Year’s End https://t.co/rkDboG1Ivk https://t.co/w1werDsIlh 2 hours ago

WCCO

WCCO - CBS Minnesota Bartz Brothers Hope To Debut Giant Whale Snow Sculpture Before Year’s End https://t.co/rkDboG1Ivk https://t.co/w1werDsIlh 4 hours ago

WCCO

WCCO - CBS Minnesota Bartz Brothers Hope To Debut Giant Whale Snow Sculpture Before Year’s End https://t.co/MOWDNUzWAt https://t.co/HuuwIreb4e 9 hours ago

LuxeApartments_

The Luxe, Apartments at Ridgedale Bartz Brothers Hope To Debut Giant Whale Snow Sculpture Before Year’s End https://t.co/I1XXmYcw9V https://t.co/XbkwnFJyme 11 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

This video of a panda being a total doof in the snow shows at least somebody is having fun in this cold weather [Video]This video of a panda being a total doof in the snow shows at least somebody is having fun in this cold weather

A nine-year-old giant panda named Jin Hu was captured rolling on the snow-covered ground at Dalian Forest Zoo. The cute video, shot in the city of Dalian in Liaoning Province on December 20, shows..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:41Published

NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast [Video]NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast

It is going to be a bitterly cold day today for this time of year with highs only in the single digits above zero. Morning wind chills will be in the -10s/-20s. There is a system that will slowly..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:49Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.