SAW: Kasson-Mantorville's Bennett Berge

Gilleland joins us with the story.xx many wrestlers dream of winning state championships, but only a select few get that opportunity.

Then there are just a small amount of wrestlers that win multiple state championships.

For one wrestlers at kasson mantorville, he's pretty much done it all at this point in his high school career, and he's still an underclassmen .

Kasson mantorville's bennett berge is already accomplished more than than the average high schooler.

Not one but two state championships, and he's just a sophomre.

"i'm normally pretty good in february and i get a lot better throughout the season so by the end of the season i know i'll be ready."

This past weekend he added a new milestone..

Bennett won the minnesota christmas tournament at 170 pounds... a tournament familiar with him.

"i've been at that tournament since i was young working the tables and it's cool to win that tournament."

The berge family is synonymous with wrestling.

His older brothers brock and brady wrestled at km.

Brady lost just one match in his high school career... that coming due to a medical forfeit.

With experienced wrestlers in the family, bennett picked up some key advice.

"i think work ethic is the main thing.

You're working every day and you're working towards a goal you're not working out to work out you're working towards getting better."

His calm, poised demenor helps him focus before he takes the mat.

"before a match i actually just stay calm, think about attacking."

And when's he's on the mat.

"have fun, i like to have fun out on the mat."

It's easy to have fun when you have multiple state titles.

But berge has big goals ahead.

"cheesehead champoinships is the next thing and after that obviously a state title and maybe this summer try to make a world team