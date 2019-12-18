Global  

Volunteers serve thousands at 30th Christmas Family Feast

Volunteers serve thousands at 30th Christmas Family Feast

Volunteers serve thousands at 30th Christmas Family Feast

Thousands of people showed up for food, music and good company at the Christmas Family Feast Wednesday morning.
