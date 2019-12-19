Horses for the Holidays helps spread Christmas cheer

TO PASS OUT HOLIDAY GIFTS.KMBC 9’S ALAN SHOPE SHOWS USWHY.REPORTER: IT’S NOON ON CHRISTMASDAY, AND SANTAS JOB IS LONGOVER.IT’S NOT THE RAIN-DEER.IT’S THE GROUP HORSES FOR THEHOLIDAYS SPREADING THE HOLIDAYJOY.BECAUSE.



Recent related videos from verified sources What to do if You’re Not Going Home for the Holidays for the First Time Not going home for the holidays for the first time can be a stressful situation, but here’s what you can do about it. Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 00:49Published 3 days ago County program helps foster kids find a Home for the Holidays A program through the County's Child Welfare Services pairs foster children with homes for the holiday, as a way to make sure the kids don't spend holidays in the shelters and families can get a taste.. Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 02:38Published 6 days ago