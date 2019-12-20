christmas lights

It's been doing it for weeks but look at how cool this is 35,000 lights go into chris lash's light show it is queued up to music and plays about 40 songs.

Every year is a different theme and this year the them is the nativity.

It is set up in the garage and was made in the phillipines back in 2017.

Lash says its a year- long process but loves seeing people's eyes twinkle when they watch the lights.

People ask about the work behind it and it is not work at this point.

It's still a hobby and when it becomes work then we might have to reevaluate but right now it is enjoyable and i have seen a lot of smiles on people's faces ear to ear from hundreds of people that come out here.

That is the driving force behind it.

The display will be up through saturday night.

It runs each evening from 7-9 it's in the 2600 block of tristan drive on lafayette's south side.

