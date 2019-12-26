Congressman DeFazio sits down with KEZI

Articles of impeachment over to the senate.

And congressman difazio says he supports pelosi's decision to hold the articles in the house is confident that the senate will hold a fair trial.

Difazio is on holiday recess and he stopped by our studios today.

>> i sat down with him for about 30 minutes and he touched on several topics from impeachment, and his committee's plans for 2020.

We also talked about boeing's decision to fire c.e.o.

Dennis mullenberg, something he says was clearly overdue.

Mullenberg has been at the center of the 737 max saga since march.

He was ousted today, as a way for customers, investors and the government to rebuild trust with the company.

Difazio who chairs the transportation and infrastructure committee says he lost confidence in mule enburg's ability to lead the company after a hearing in washington d.c.

>> you're not a farm boy from iowa any more, you're an incredibly wealthy c.e.o.

Of the largest airplane manufacturer in the world.

You've got a $15 million bonus after the first plane went in.

And i haven't seen consequences here, and i haven't seen the change that needs to be made in this organization.

>> when it comes to impeachment, difazio says he voted yes because the evidence he's seen clearly points to criminal wrong doing by president trump.

To see more of my enter