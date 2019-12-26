Max's Mission hands out naloxone as Jackson County sees overdose spike

Shot.

Right now-- talert, after a spi overdoses that happened on friday.

The department saw a spike in emergency room visits and officers responding to multiple overdose calls.

They believe that the heroin in the community could be contaminated with fentanyl.

The department says its a risk to those actively using illegal opioids.

To help prevent overdose deaths-- max's mission is handing out naloxone.

The organization was at alba park in medford today.

Naloxone can reverse the effects of a drug overdose.

Max's mission shows people how to administer the drug.

Then hand it out for free.

They say their mission is to save lives.

"they should have narcan on hand, because they may not have used opioids before, but you do hear about people dying from just using once.

And this is christmas holidays, it's a tough time of year, people do things they don't normally do, so it doesn't do any harm."

Max's mission says they've been giving out a lot of doses today.

Yesterday on newswatch 12-- we showed you how the compassion highway project also handed out naloxone during its