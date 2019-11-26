Cards for vets

Country... and at least 54 people have died.

Some local veterans were honored today.

They received a christmas card....directlyfrom conressman anthony brindisi.

Brindisi launched a new holiday program this year...called the cards for heroes campaign.

He encouraged families in his district to make cards for veterans.

He delivered those holiday cards to veterans...at the new hartford town offices today.

This is the new adult dining and activity center in the old gander mountain building.

Our veterans have be forgten over the years way back before my time and i go way back to the 5 and its kind of nice to be recognized."

In february....the congressman collected hundreds of valentine's