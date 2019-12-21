However you will have to choose the post office's priority mail express insurance.

Could drivers education become a thank you of the past in most high schools.

The st.

Joseph safety council is stepping up to make sure kids stay safe.

John christiansen joins us life.

Tell us about the program.

Very cool.

>> this is the third year the st.

Joseph safety and health council has promoted a teen drivers education program in the st.

Joseph area.

That will start june 1st of next year.

What made you want to do this program?

>> well statistically speaking sadly, the number one thing that kills teens are crashes.

Anything we can do to help with safe driving, we want to be part of that.

>> i happen to be the mom of a new driver.

My question, one question i do have i guess is what are they going to learn?

>> there will be 24 hour necessary the classroom.

12 hours viewing and six hours driving.

They come to us with varying degrees of experience.

Some pretty good drivers.

Some have just never even put the car in drive yet.

What we want to do is work on fundamentals and safety.

The seatbelt usage.

Checking the mirrors.

How to merge and go to 1 way streets.

Prepare them for the drives test they are going to take and actually so they can drive safely.

>> it's so nice to know they don't have to have all the experience going into it.

>> absolutely.

This would be my third year with the program and it's so neat to see the confidence built over this course of time.

Just kind of how they sit up in the seat.

I've got this.

As they start to learn how to steer and negotiate curves and things like that and they get better progressively.

It's really been neat to watch them become better drivers over the month long program.

>> john you have sold me.

Let's tell everyone else when the workshop basically is.

It's teen drivers education june 1st through eleventh.

The cost is $295 per student.

24 hours of classroom education, 12 hours of vehicle observation.

Six hours behind the wheel and there is the website on your screen to register.

Well, man, that's really, if you think about it, not too expensive considering you're going to have your baby on the road.

>> well, it is an investment and again, we're trying to prepare the young drivers for a skill set they will take into life basically to drive and drive safely and develop