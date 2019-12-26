Global  

Dallas Cowboys' La'el Collins Surprises Mom With New House For Christmas

Dallas Cowboys' La'el Collins Surprises Mom With New House For Christmas

"I'm extremely blessed to be in a position to be able to do this for my family," Collins said.
