Edward Jones joins us with some financial advice.
We had the first day of official winter.

Back to you jodie.

>> thank you madison.

Crazy.

So warm on christmas.

Then we're looking at another chance of snow.

>> missouri weather.

>> so, we have a question that every investor has asked.

Do you buy now or do you wait?

Joining us from edward jones, david.

Going to give us advice on timing the market.

What does timing the market mean?

>> a lot of people think when they enter or exit the market is important to their performance outcome.

I would argue buying low and selling high is the number one objective and we advise people to do that.

Your asset mix and the amount of time you spend in the market are much more important.

>> there are three thing we can do.

Actually three things we can't do.

Common mistakes.

So number one.

Selling investments and moving to cash when stocks are predicted to drop.

>> yep.

So sometimes you guys are the culprits here.

The news gets rampant in terms of negative or fearful news.

>> right.

So you get the prognosticators who the go to doom and gloom and investors tend to want to go to cash.

If that doesn't serve their long-term objectives, not advisable.

>> selling underperforming in change for over performing.

>> that's the one we should focus on the most moving into 2020.

We had a phenomenal year in the markets.

They are basically at an all-time high.

Investors will chase returns.

They will want to sell their underperformer to see what performed well and i don't advise them to do that.

>> it's so tempting when you see a certain stock sky rocketing.

That last one was waiting for today's risk or uncertainty.

We have to get it on it.

>> your goals and the amount of time you have to achieve or reach the goals is most important.

With each passing day, you're minimizing that time frame.

If you're waiting on the sidelines.

You're probably going to sit there a long time.

Not advisable.

Get into the market in an appropriate asset mix and year over year.

Watch what's going on in the macro economic environment and what is going on here and




