KC woman opens home for KCPD officers on Christmas

HAVE ANYONE ELSE TOSPEND THE DAY WITH.A SPECIAL CHRISTMASDINNER FOR THE MEN ANDWOMEN WHO PROTECTAND SERVE --ONLY ON 41 ACTION NEWS--REPORTER ARIELROTHFIELD SHOWS USWHY ONE WOMANVOLUNTEERS HER TIME TOCOOK AND SERVE K-C-P-D.IT'S COMFORT FOODTO COMFORT THE HEARTMerry Christmas.

MerryChristmasTHAT LAURIE HORTONSPENT ALL WEEK GETTINGREADY FOR.PREPPING IN THEMORNINGS BEFOREWORK...Just stir it and then let it sitCOOKING WHENEVER SHEGETS HOMEAND THENWe have plenty of, so muchturkeyTHERE'S CHRISTMAS DAYWHERE IT'S ONE LAUGHAND HUGAFTER THE NEXTOfficer Ben Cassell/ KansasCity,MO Police DepartmentThey are so generous.

Theyopen the door for us and feedus amazing food.LAURIE AND HER HUSBANDBEGAN THIS TRADITION 21YEARS AGOLaurie Horton/ Hosts ChristmasforKCPDThe first two rules are eat andbe careful out there because ifyou're not Lori gets tosupervise people doing dishesAFTER LEARNING POLICEOFFICERS--- WHO AREALSO HER CO-WORKERSWERE EATING HOT DOGSFROM GAS STATIONS....INSTEAD OF TURKEY ANDHAMLaurie Horton/ Hosts ChristmasforKCPDA hotdog on Christmas orThanksgiving?

It's just wrongon too many levels.

So we justsaid no, have them startcoming here.AND THAT'S WHEN HERHOUSE BECAME AREVOLVING DOORHey baby.

How are you?

I'mfine how are you?

GoodWHERE THE FOOD ISALWAYS HOTAND THERE's ALWAYS ASEAT OPENAre you hungry son?

It'ssmoked ham.FOR THE MEN ANDWOMEN SPENDINGHOLIDAYS AWAY FROMTHEIR FAMILIES... TOPROTECT YOURS.Officer Uriel Ojeda/ KansasCity, MOPolice DepartmentI've never been able to make itout and I'm glad I did today.It's awesome to see everyonecome together for ahomecooked meal.A MEAL THAT'S A SIMPLETHANK YOULaurie Horton/ Hosts ChristmasforKCPDFlatwear is on the table,make sure you sign the tablecloth.THAT'LL HAVE OFFICERSLEAVING WITH FULLSTOMACHSAND LIGHTER HEARTSBe careful baby.

Love you too.REPORTING IN KANSAS