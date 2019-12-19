Global  

Klopp says playing two games in three days is a 'crime'

Klopp says playing two games in three days is a 'crime'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has lambasted the Christmas fixture schedule as “criminal” – even though his side are by no means the worst affected.

The Premier League leaders travel to second-placed Leicester for an 8pm Boxing Day kick-off before hosting Wolves on December 29.

However, many other sides have two matches in three days and the Liverpool boss – an outspoken critic of the congested calendar on numerous occasions – believes the authorities have got it all wrong.
