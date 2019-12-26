WCBI NEWS AT TEN - DECEMBER 25, 2019

Thank you for joining us tonight.

Kim jung -un had promised to deliver a christmas ágiftá from north korea if the u-s failed to re- start de- nuclear-ization talks.

So far no such gift has come - but that doesn't mean the military isn't taking the threats seriously.

Cbs's barry petersen has more from south korea.

Christmas ma time off elsewhere in the world, but it's training time for american soldiers in south korea.

2 in these just released pictures from the department of defense, u-s and south korean commandos staged a counter- terrorism raid.

3 it's another sign of nerves on edge after north korea promised what it called a christmas gift.

4 that could be a ballistic missile or nuclear weapons test.

5 the threat is an apparent tactic to pressure the u-s into lifting economic sanctions on the north.

But after meeting kim, president trump has rejected that until north korea abandons its nuclear weapons program.

6 still, the shadow of that threat could not stop christmas for american soldiers here to defend south korea&with sweaters that show a mother's love&..

"so this sweater, i got this from my mom, it was a gift for me leaving to come over here.

7 many of these soldiers left family back in the u-s&it makes this a tough and faraway place.

8 reginald hill is from arkansas.

"it's one of those times, especially around, you know, the christmas time.

It's festive and you think of family and being separated from my wife is rough.

Those talks with north korea weren't the only story to make news this year.

There was also a raid that killed an isis leader ... a fire at one of the world's most historic churches ..

And a royal sex scandal in britain.

Ian lee has a look at the biggest international events of the year.

Nats&.battle american forces dealt a major blow to isis in syria.

The group's leader abu bakr al- baghdadi killed himself when us special forces raided his compound.

The operation was moved up after president trump initially ordered troops home from syria but then backtracked leaving roughly 500 to protect the country's oil.

Nats&trump/kim the president made denuclearization of north korea a top priority.

But not even multiple summits, including crossing into north korea could charm the supreme leader into ending his nuclear weapons program.

Nats&ships tensions rose in the persian gulf with the us blaming iran for attacking four ships and two saudi oil refineries.

Widespread protests rocked the country partially as a result from stinging us sanctions.

Nats&netanyahu israeli prime minister benjamin netanyahu's days in office may be numbered after prosecutors indicted him for bribery, fraud, and breach of trust.

Nats..protests hong kong also saw political turmoil after an extradition bill sparked months of violent unrest and calls for democratic reforms. nats&.sri lanka scenes suicide bombers in sri lanka targeted churches and hotels in coordinated easter sunday attacks&..killing more than 250 people.

Nats&.police scene a convicted terrorist on early prison release went on a stabbing spree near london bridge&.killing two people.

Bystanders tackled him to the ground before british police shot and killed him.

Nats&.attack aftermath a white supremacist opened fire at two mosques in christchurch, new zealand - killing 51 people in the nations deadliest attack that led to an overhaul of the country's gun laws.

Nats....volcano amateur video a volcano suddendly exploded on a popular tourist island in new zealand - killing at least 18 people including an american family.

Nats.....best of blaze a fire tore through notre dame in paris - destroying part of the famous cathedral.

Donors pledged more than a billion dollars to restore the landmark..

Nats.....water floodwaters swamped the historic italian city of venice- beaching gondolas and trashing hotels.

The mayor blamed climate change for the highest tide in 50 years.

Nats...greta 'how dare you' climate activist greta thunberg chastised world leaders at the united nations for not doing enough to stop climate change.....inspiring millions around the world to stage protests.

Nats....assange shouting british authorities dragged wikileaks founder julian assange from ecuador's embassy in london where he was holed up for 7 years.

The whistleblower is facing possible extradition to the us for publishing thousands of classified government documents.

Nats....cheering/boris a landslide election victory for british prime minister boris johnson broke years of brexit deadlock in parliament.

Nats...andrew interview britain's royal family did damage control after prince andrew talked publicly about his ties to convicted pedophile jeffrey epstein.

Nats..... and prince harry and meghan brought some joy to the royals when they welcomed their first child into the world.

Ian lee, cbs news, london.

7 month old archie will spend christmas with his mom and dad in the u-s this year - with his grandmother in los angeles.

First look stinger first look summary: expect more clouds than sun for the rest of the week but rain chances will remain low through friday.

Our next best chance of rain will come saturday afternoon through sunday.

There is the potential for some gusty storms saturday night and sunday morning if the atmosphere can become unstable enough.

At this point it's still in doubt but we'll have to watch it since there will be ample wind energy in the atmosphere.

Another 1/2" to over 2" of rain may fall this weekend.

Wednesday night: variably one person is dead following a car accident in lee county earlier today..

The mississippi highway patrol says a vehicle travelling east bound on highway 178 near mooreville left the road and hit a tree.

The driver died at the scene.

The driver's name is not being released until family members have been notified.

Mhp is investigating..

More information is expected to be released on tomorrow.

Police have been able to track down and arrest their prime suspect in the death of a winston county man..

According to louisville police chief sean holidness... ru- shaka cobb was arrested today by the choctaw tribal police..

Cobb was arrested at crystal ridge reservation in winston county..

He is accused of killing lee andrew hughes..

The body of the 27 year old victim was found monday morning at a home on north court avenue..

The mississippi bureau of investigation is assisting in the case.

Wipe to vo a christmas eve raid in webster county lands several suspects on santa's naughty list.

Webster county sheriff's deputies.... and officers from the mathiston and eupora police departments.... executed a search warrant at a home on west figgatt avenue in webster county.

Methamphetamin e and other drugs were reportedly found during the search.

Four people who were inside the home at the time... are facing numerous felony and misdemeanor drug charges.

The webster county sheriff's department says more arrests are expected in the investigation.

We have updates in a pair of aviation accidents in north mississippi.

This was the scene on interstate 22 near potts camp on december 3rd.

A tennessee pilot flying from tupelo was forced to make an emergency landing when his plane lost power.

The national transportation safety board reports show... the private plane had made other flights that day.... one from olive branch to jackson tennessee.

The other flight was from jackson, tennessee..

To tupelo... and then to olive branch where the problem developed.

The plane's engine stopped once but re- fired... then quit again 5 minutes later.

The preliminary report does not give any signs that the plane had any prior problems or that there were any questions about the pilots flight skills.

Wipe to vo the national transportation safety board says it will not do an on site review of the december 18th emergency landing of a plane on old highway 25 in oktibbeha county..

The single engine plane went down near a section of homes on poorhouse road.

The pilot was slightly injured but walked away from the accident.

Federal investigators have not published any preliminary reports but local responders think the plane may have run out of gas stinger wx open sunny, drier, and cooler weather will continue for the end of the week now that the cold front has pushed through the area.

Rain chances slowly increase through the weekend and into early next week as our next cold front approaches.

Monday will be our best chance for showers and storms. wednesday night: cooler air will continue to move in overnight tonight with lows in the low to mid 40s.

Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph.

Thursday-friday: we'll see plenty of sun for the end of the week with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

A nice breeze out of the north will help to keep us comfortable through the day.

Morning lows will be in the 40s, so you may have to add an extra layer as you head out the door.

Saturday-sunday: temperatures will return to the mid to upper 70s for the weekend as a few showers slowly creep back into the area.

We'll keep rain chances lower for saturday, but there could be a few more showers on sunday as a cold front approaches.

Either way, the weekend overall will be pretty nice as many of us won't see rainfall and will see plenty of sunshine.

Monday: showers and storms will develop through the day and will likely last into the evening.

Some storms could produce heavy rain and gusty winds.

Temperatures will top out in the mid 70s by the afternoon stinger it's a holly jolly christmas for hoops fans..

We have highlights later in sports..

Highlights later in sports..

Every three seconds somewhere, someone is in need of blood.

And this time of year those emergency supplies can be running low..

We learn more in our health talk with baptist.

Hi, i'm sandy kilburn, medical technologist and blood bank supervisor at baptist memorial hospital golden triangle.

I want to talk to you some more about blood donation.

Here at baptist golden triangle, we transfuse an average of 215 units of red blood cells every month to an average of 92 patients.

Recipients include cancer patients, sickle cell anemia patients, patients with other types of anemia, surgery and trauma patients and premature or sick newborns.

As you can see, the need is great and a reduction in donor turnout can put the blood supply of our nation, our state and our hospital at a critically low level.

Donating blood is a safe process.

A sterile needle is used only once and then discarded.

Blood donation is a simple four-step process: registration, medical history/mini physical, donation and refreshments.

Every donor is given a mini physical checking the donor's temperature, blood pressure, pulse and hemoglobin to ensure it is safe for the donor to give blood.

The actual blood donation typically takes less than ten to twelve minutes.

The average adult has about ten pints of blood in his body.

Roughly one pint of blood is given during the donation.

A healthy donor may donate red blood cells every didty-six days or double red cells every one hundred twelve days.

All donated blood is tested for hiv, hepatitis b and c, syphilis and other infectious diseases before it can be released to hospitals.

Join us next time for health talk with baptist, where we'll talk more about donating blood.

Mail your topic suggestions to health talk at wcbi dot com.

Health talk has been brought to you by baptist memorial hospital golden triangle.

If you would like to make a donation.... there will be a blood drive at baptist memorial hospital.

It'll take place this thursday, the 26th.... the blood mobile will be in the e-r parking lot.

Stinger nba on christmas day!

We have highlights from the celtics and raptors after the break.

Spx thanks for joining us.

So you might be wondering what's going on sports wise today?

No mississippi state men or women hoops.

They're at home chilling.

Same thing for ole miss.

And there's no bowl games today.....we were gifted with one thing.....nba basketball!!

1st game of the day.....the boston celtics take on the toronto raptors on christmas day... ===========================... ===========================... ====== 1st, 7-0 raptors raptors on an early run for the lead... kyle lowry hits the big three pointer 10-0 raptors ================= ================= ================= ================= 2nd, 35-30 celtics the raptors close the gap... rondae-hollis jefferson steal and chris boucher has the flush!

- 13 pts in 1st half 35-32 celtics ================= ================= ================= ================= time: 37-47 item: 2nd, 42-37 celtics boston builds their lead back up... gordon hayward outlet passes to kemba walker hayward outlet passes to kemba walker who bounce passes to jaylen brown for the 2 hand jam ================= ================= ================= ================= brown then starts putting on a show!!

Kemba to hayward who drives and kicks to brown in the corner for a 3 then pick and pop action.

Brown another one!!!

Tatum iso kicks out to brown who knocks down a 3rd triple for the quarter.

Had 17 in the 3rd quarter.

Then in the 4th, hayward no look dime to brown wide open in the corner.

Cash.

Brown has 30 for the game celtics go onto defeat the defending champs.

Final 118- 102 the milwaukee bucks take on the philadelphia 76ers on christmas day... bucks star giannis antetokounmpo with a tight back during warm- ups... ================= ================= ================= ================= time: 14-24 item: 1st, tied 19- 19 close game early... tobias harris makes the baseline jumper - 12 pts in 1st half score: 21-19 sixers ================= ================= ================= ================= time: 24-34 item: 1st, 30-27 sixers sixers leading... joel embiid works hard for the turnaround jumper - 23 pts in 1st half score: 32-27 sixers ================= ================= ================= ================= time: 34-44 item: 1st, 35-27 sixers bucks close the gap late in the 1st... george hill with the pull up three in transition - 12 pts in 1st half score: 35-30 sixers ================= ================= ================= ================= time: 44-54 item: 2nd, 40-30 sixers the sixers put the pressure on in the 2nd... josh richardson has the corner three - 16 pts in 1st half score: 43-30 sixers ================= ================= ================= ================= time: 54-1:08 item: 2nd, 45-32 sixers bucks with a highlight... giannis antetokounmpo with the steal and fastbreak thunderous dunk!!

- 10 pts in 1st half score: 45-34 sixers the bucks tried to make it a game near the end but the sixers win handidly.

Final sixers win 121-109 the houston rockets take on the golden state warriors on christmas day... - no klay thompson or seth curry for warriors ================= ================= ================= ================= time: 4-15 item: 1st, 13-10 warriors warriors lead early... d'angelo russell with the steal on james harden and fastbreak layup - 10 pts in 1st half score: 15-10 warriors ================= ================= ================= ================= time: 15-27 item: 1st, 25-23 warriors russell westbrook gives the rockets the lead with the driving layup & 1 - 18 pts in 1st half score: 26-25 rockets ================= ================= ================= ================= time: 27-38 item: 2nd, 42-36 rockets rockets start to put the pressure on... james harden steps up and hits the three pointer from deep - 19 pts in 1st half score: 45-36 rockets ================= ================= ================= ================= time: 49-1:02 item: 3rd, 83-82 rockets the warriors take the lead in the 2nd half... draymond green with the defensive rebound & coast to coast layup score: 84-83 warriors ================= ================= ================= ================= time: 1:17-1:29 item: 4th, 96-94 warriors rockets take a brief lead in the 4th... harden works to get free and hits the step-back three & is fouled on the play!

Score: 97-96 rockets ================= ================= ================= ================= time: 1:29-1:51 item: 4th, 100-97 warriors but green gets hot beyond the arc to boost the warriors late on a 19-2 run... bowman finds green in the corner for the three, 103-97 warriors green gets the ball back for the three from the top of the key, 115-99 warriors final: 116-104 golden state warriors still to come..

Chief meteorologist keith gibson returns with tonights last look.

You are watching wcbi news at ten.

Last