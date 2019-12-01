Gundersen Health System patients get a special gift on Christmas Day

A lot of people in our area are at home spending the holiday together with their families and loved ones.

But some have to spend it in in the hospital.

So a group of doctors and their families came together at gundersen health system today to help bring the christmas spirit to patients.

Here's news 8's tyler job.

Nats singing those famous lines... nats singing is what being together is all about.

Nats singing "it helps show our kids that christmas is more than presents."

Jeremiah galvan and his family make it a tradition.... nats singing "this is a small way to let people know that are here that they're still cared about, that people are thinking of them."

Nats singing singing christmas carols to people who can't be home.

Nats singing steve manson's family sings carols, too.

Nats singing "i think it brings them a bit of peace and a bit of happiness in a very difficult time."

Nats singing "the joy that wells up in people sometimes, it's just so contagious."

Nats singing all to give the patients something to smile about on christmas.

Nats singing in la crosse, tyler job, news 8.

