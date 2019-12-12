Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

CHRISTMAS IN SHELTERS

Video Credit: KOAM - Published < > Embed
CHRISTMAS IN SHELTERS

CHRISTMAS IN SHELTERS

Koam's kaitlyn shive shows us how volunteers and those at the lafayette house in joplin work to make christmas special for the families going through crisis during the holiday season.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

CHRISTMAS IN SHELTERS

Christmas with loved ones.

But in some families dealing with domestic violence -- that's not possible.

Koam's kaitlyn shive shows us how volunteers and those at the lafayette house in joplin work to make christmas special for the families going through crisis during the holiday season.

For the past seven years racquele kalm has donated mary kay christmas stockings to the women staying at the lafayette house.

"i asked a gentleman if he wanted to do a basket for his wife for christmas and he said no but why dont you donate one to the lafayette house instead so that was what gave me the idea and thats the whole idea behind it so then i decided well why dont we get one for every resident " she collects donations from the community to help make each stocking.

Her goal each year is to make one for every woman at the shelter.

"i want to feel like ive helped someone and ive made their christmas a little bit brighter" christmas is a hard time for those that are going through crisis situations, the lafayette house helps around 100 families each holiday season.

"holidays can be very tough it can feel like more of a loss more of a crisis than any other day, so the fact they receive gifts, receive notes or have a volnteer activity and see the community rally and recognizing that theyre here and times are tough but theyre encouraging them to keep working for a better life has a big impact" they try to normalize the christmas season as much as possible for them.

With decorations, activities, santa visits and donated gifts from the community.

"weve received this year probably over 400 individual gifts so its been a big year" these donations leave a big impact on the women and children there, an impact kalm has experienced first hand.

"the cards and the thank yous that weve received back i mean i was in tears and just felt so good to make a difference in those ladies lives that we decided, actually my husband said were gonna do this every year arent we and i said yes we are" in joplin kaitlyn shive koam news.

Dowe: the lafayette house uses any extra donated gifts for birthdays and therapy sessions for the kids.

Dowe:



Recent related news from verified sources

B.C. woman spreads Christmas cheer through cards sent to homeless shelters

A British Columbia woman is sending out thousands of Christmas greetings to strangers in hopes of...
CTV News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

LwandileNkuhlu

Lwandile ® It's called boxing day not because of the sport boxing, but because after Christmas day you would take all the left… https://t.co/yo86uvoO8X 2 minutes ago

tharunboda

Tharun Boda RT @OURVMC: Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh & Santa sleighed on the roads of Vijayawada at midnight sharing the Joy of #Christmas by distri… 6 minutes ago

Uncle_Franko

Franklin Nuac @CeciliaMunyai Same old stuff, Eskom still hinting on power cuts at any given time. Women still not safe, flood vic… https://t.co/MqDBTMb4F0 8 minutes ago

Hattie00

Jan Austin-Whiteside RT @mishtal: There are several churches in Southern Israel. I wonder if @bbc and @guardian will report that some Christian communities have… 18 minutes ago

BethDowning12

Beth Downing RT @DawnButlerBrent: To all who are working in hospitals, shelters, foodbanks, police the Army & public services a really big Thankyou To… 29 minutes ago

VijayBhandari93

Vijay Bhandari RT @flyspicejet: Hey, Ho! It’s the time to spread warmth & cheer. Keeping up with the Christmas spirit, we decided to gift Rain-Baseras (ni… 36 minutes ago

DrSergioRalon

DrSergio Ralon MD,PhD 🇮🇱🇬🇹 רלונסקי RT @itsuwe: Christmas and Chanukka but Terrorists are firing rockets against Israeli families. It should not only be Irondome but Europe to… 42 minutes ago

zebeilkemcc

Zebulon RT @dianeyentel: Merry Christmas, Happy Hannukah to those who celebrate (we celebrate both in my family). Thinking of those sleeping on sid… 47 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Shelter dog adopted just in time for Christmas is loving her new home [Video]Shelter dog adopted just in time for Christmas is loving her new home

Ray Kinz said he adopted Bonita because he wanted to give her a chance, as a lot of older animals at shelters don't get adopted so often.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:39Published

Supercar club can't resist drifting in snowy parking lot [Video]Supercar club can't resist drifting in snowy parking lot

Winter in Canada means snow. And for car enthusiasts like these, snow means drifting! These supercar enthusiasts, members of the North Face Rally, were gathered at a Toronto area toy store for one of..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 01:21Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.