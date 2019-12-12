CHRISTMAS IN SHELTERS

Christmas with loved ones.

But in some families dealing with domestic violence -- that's not possible.

Koam's kaitlyn shive shows us how volunteers and those at the lafayette house in joplin work to make christmas special for the families going through crisis during the holiday season.

For the past seven years racquele kalm has donated mary kay christmas stockings to the women staying at the lafayette house.

"i asked a gentleman if he wanted to do a basket for his wife for christmas and he said no but why dont you donate one to the lafayette house instead so that was what gave me the idea and thats the whole idea behind it so then i decided well why dont we get one for every resident " she collects donations from the community to help make each stocking.

Her goal each year is to make one for every woman at the shelter.

"i want to feel like ive helped someone and ive made their christmas a little bit brighter" christmas is a hard time for those that are going through crisis situations, the lafayette house helps around 100 families each holiday season.

"holidays can be very tough it can feel like more of a loss more of a crisis than any other day, so the fact they receive gifts, receive notes or have a volnteer activity and see the community rally and recognizing that theyre here and times are tough but theyre encouraging them to keep working for a better life has a big impact" they try to normalize the christmas season as much as possible for them.

With decorations, activities, santa visits and donated gifts from the community.

"weve received this year probably over 400 individual gifts so its been a big year" these donations leave a big impact on the women and children there, an impact kalm has experienced first hand.

"the cards and the thank yous that weve received back i mean i was in tears and just felt so good to make a difference in those ladies lives that we decided, actually my husband said were gonna do this every year arent we and i said yes we are" in joplin kaitlyn shive koam news.

Dowe: the lafayette house uses any extra donated gifts for birthdays and therapy sessions for the kids.

