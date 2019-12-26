Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Football with law enforcement

Video Credit: KQTV - Published < > Embed
Football with law enforcementFootball with law enforcement
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Football with law enforcement

Girls and boys games... and with it being such a warm christmas today..

Families able to get outside and this group of kids played a little bit of football this in town..... and found some new teammates... st.

Joseph police department officers craig smith and brandon harrison played some ball with the kids today..

To add just a little bit more fun to the game... and thank you to stephanie grable nice enough to send these photos in and says the kid had a blast out there playing with some sjpd




You Might Like


Tweets about this

deniyiclement

Adeniyi Adebanjo I know the issue, but, dealing with hooliganism on football grounds was easy the moment law enforcement got involve… https://t.co/2kOHahkaGl 3 days ago

SafiaNelson

Safia 🙏🏾 Nelson @bbc5live @NomiaIqbal and @ColinMurray I was part of the first 'kick racism out of football with Stoke Football Pro… https://t.co/QcARkrpVu0 3 days ago

KirstiMiller30

Kirsti Miller🇦🇺 @ShoebridgeMLC The law enforcement officer with the football interacts with mostly convicted criminals in maximum s… https://t.co/6SqbIOIxOv 3 days ago

halldorgrondal

Halldór Gröndal @murp_durp Exactly. Not saying VAR decisions are technically wrong under the laws of the game. My main point is no… https://t.co/WA5ckZKDKu 3 days ago

loganlowery

Logan Lowery RT @DJournalnow: Three men, two of them @HailStateFB players, were injured Tuesday night when their car collided with an 18-wheeler south o… 1 week ago

DJournalnow

Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal Three men, two of them @HailStateFB players, were injured Tuesday night when their car collided with an 18-wheeler… https://t.co/p8CkD9tbLn 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.