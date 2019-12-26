Football with law enforcement

Girls and boys games... and with it being such a warm christmas today..

Families able to get outside and this group of kids played a little bit of football this in town..... and found some new teammates... st.

Joseph police department officers craig smith and brandon harrison played some ball with the kids today..

To add just a little bit more fun to the game... and thank you to stephanie grable nice enough to send these photos in and says the kid had a blast out there playing with some sjpd