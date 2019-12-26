Global  

Community celebrates Christmas with free meal

Community celebrates Christmas with free mealThe Fort Payne community helped out those who couldn't afford a holiday meal
Community celebrates Christmas with free meal

Christmas is a time for family and friends to get together to share a meal.

And for people who can't afford all the trimmings the fort payne community is here to help.

One family explained to waay 31's sophia borrelli why this meal is so important to them.

Nat of music a christmas meal is a staple for some.

But for others - who may not be so fortunate - they come here to the annual community christmas dinner in fort payne.

Heather higgins, attended dinner: "this has been a family tradition, i've came ever since i was her age .

Heather higgins says four generations of her family came together to share today's special meal.

Heather higgins, attended dinner: "we kinda do a dinner at home sometimes on christmas eve if we can afford it, but most of the time we come here."

Many in the community are thankful for the dinner because without it - they would not have a meal this christmas at all.

Mary mallard, attended the christmas dinner: "a lot of us are either homeless, don't have others to care for them, some of the elderly would probably be hungry."

Sophia look live: "volunteers prepare about 250 to 300 meals for the community and all of this is paid for by donations."

Higgins says for her family - this meal is a reminder of the true meaning of christmas.

Heather higgins, attended dinner: "it's not about the money, it's not about the presents, it's about family being together and sharing our love and being able to spend time together" in fort payne - nats of music- sophia borrelli waay 31 news.




