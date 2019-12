Girl, 11, wounded in shootout on her West Price Hill street 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 01:52s - Published Girl, 11, wounded in shootout on her West Price Hill street A stray bullet struck the girl in the buttocks, and her injury is not considered life-threatening, police said. The shooting took place about 12:30 p.m. In the 1000 block of Gilsey Avenue, one block west of Elder High School. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Girl, 11, wounded in shootout on her West Price Hill street PRICE HILL.AN 11-YEAR-OLD ISRECOVERING FROM A SHOOTING!POLICE SAY SHE WAS CAUGHT INTHE CROSSFIRE DURING ACHRISTMAS DAY SHOOT-OUT !TONIGHT POLICE SAY ONE PERSONIS IN CUSTODY.OFFICERS ARESTILL LOOKING FOR THREE MENWHO DROVE AWAY.NINE ON YOURSIDE'S MARIEL CARBONE IS INTHE NEIGHBORHOOD WITH DETAILSON THE INVESTIGATION.SHOT SPOTTER, ALERTINGAUTHORITIES OF SEVERAL SHOTSFIRED IN THIS AREA... THOSEBULLETS, BREAKING THE BACKWINDOW OF THIS CAR, AND OFCOURSE STRIKING THAT YOUNGGIRL."Just a pop, pop, pop."THATSOUND- GUN FIRE."We've never had problems likethis."THIS NEIGHBOR SAW IT ALLHAPPEN... WE'RE NOT SHOWINGHIS FACE, BECAUSE HE'S AFRAID.HE DESCRIBES... A MANSHOOTING... A CAR RETURNINGFIRE... AND AN 11 YEAR OLDGIRL, CAUGHT IN THE MIDDLEHERE ON GILSEY AVENUE."As of right now, ourneighobrhood is pretty shookup."POLICE DID TAKE ONEPERSON, IN HANDCUFFS FROM THESCENE... AND THEY CONTINUE TOSEARCH FOR THREE MEN IN AGRAY, BMW WITH TINTEDWINDOWS.... THE GIRL,SUFFERING NON-LIFE THREATENINGINJURIES.... BUT, MENTALLY:"It's Christmas man, thislittle girl is going tosuffer, and so is her family."family.""It's not normal for 12:30,12:45 in the afternoon forguys shooting at each other inthe middle of the street.We've gun violence happening,we've got babies being shot."COMMUNITY ACTIVIST MITCHMORRIS IS FED UP."It's just too much happening.There's not going to be anyoneleft anymore."HE'S URGINGNEIGHBORHOODS TO PUT AN END TOTHIS. AND SAYS, PEOPLE NEED TOTAKE A STAND.... TALKING,INSTEAD OF TARGETING.TARGETING."If an 11 year old girl, outplaying on Christmas Day won'tdo it...."it....""Wow, if that won't do it.That needs to make you want toget up off your couch. Get uphere and talk to somebody. Seewhat's going on . See ifthere's anything that can helpsomebody. Whatever it isthat's making you pull thattrigger, let's talk about it."it."AND MORRIS SAYS HE'LL BEWORKING IN THIS NEIGHBORHOODTOMORROW, SPEAKING TO NEIGHBORSAND PUSHING THA TMESSAGE, TODROP THE GUNS... IN WEST PRICEHILL, MARIEL CARBONE, NIN





