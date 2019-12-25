Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Military Greeting

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:10s - Published < > Embed
Military GreetingHappy Holidays from SoCal residents serving our country.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

US military eyes information warfare to defend 2020 election

Washington, Dec 26 (IANS) The US military's cyber unit was developing information warfare tactics...
Sify - Published

Election officials learn military mindset ahead of 2020 vote

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (AP) — Inside a hotel ballroom near the nation’s capital, a U.S. Army officer...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

AustrianRose_

𝐴𝑛𝑛𝑒𝑡𝑡𝑒 It's Christmas...so she is in a good mood... And finishes her dance with a curtsy and makes the military greeting… https://t.co/nDnB3RDLDd 2 hours ago

gorillabandit

ZEMOG @TweetThisBabe @mchooyah For those of you who never been in the military or some kind of work like that, that is a… https://t.co/RBf9MSWPUF 3 hours ago

AmalShal27

Amal shal @GeorgeCHunter @haaohaoo @MtnManMT6 Maybe thats why hes lonely. He moans, he complains. He couldn't even give a nic… https://t.co/fLSm7nmhTY 9 hours ago

tanzwrites

تانز I remember once a soldier said salaam to me as I walked into the military base (open to the public) based in Copaca… https://t.co/Wtou8z2oKH 9 hours ago

techbender

Really Old Navy @Marineone15 Civilians don’t understand that, “hey retard” is a standard military greeting. Merry Christmas devil dog. 9 hours ago

HaslipMy

My Info Leon Haslip https://t.co/qyXxVJbAtw F*CK both Swamp Donald & Enabling Melania for using Christmas Greeting to try & strengthen… https://t.co/mBCKBm7Gr7 10 hours ago

DASHEKING

SHE-KING RT @17TRW_GAFB: A special holiday greeting from the 344th Military Intelligence Battalion Command Sergeant Major! #SeasonsGreetings #Happ… 16 hours ago

17TRW_GAFB

17th Training Wing A special holiday greeting from the 344th Military Intelligence Battalion Command Sergeant Major!… https://t.co/HagVThmcRD 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

An Officer and a Spy Movie [Video]An Officer and a Spy Movie

An Officer and a Spy Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: On January 5, 1895, Captain Alfred Dreyfus, a young promising officer, is degraded for spying for Germany and is sentenced to life imprisonment on..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 01:34Published

Belgium's upgraded APCs can only be driven by small people [Video]Belgium's upgraded APCs can only be driven by small people

BRUSSELS — It looks like the Belgian army's latest tank upgrade forgot to take into account that people would need to fit inside them. According to the BBC, drivers or gunners of the new and maybe..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:31Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.