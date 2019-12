Lights of Christmas campaign brings joy to people across Northeast Wisconsin now < > Embed Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 02:39s - Published Lights of Christmas campaign brings joy to people across Northeast Wisconsin Hundreds of people across Northeast Wisconsin are having a merry Christmas because of a program called Lights of Christmas. Q90FM, a local nonprofit radio station, teams up with local police departments to raise funds and donate gift cards to neighbors in need. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Lights of Christmas campaign brings joy to people across Northeast Wisconsin CHRISTMASPROGRAM" IN 20-16.THEY TEAM-UP WITHLOCAL POLICEDEPARTMENTS TOFUNDRAISE.. ANDTHEN DONATE "GIFTCARDS" TO OUR"NEIGHBORS INNEED.""MONICA ROWE".. ASINGLE MOTHER WITHTHREE CHILDREN..RECENTLY GOT AKNOCK ON HER DOOR.MONICA ROWE --(9:20:03) I WAS LIKE, IWASN'T EXPECTINGANYBODY. (9:20:05) ANDI LOOKED OUTSIDE ANDTHERE WAS A COP ANDI WAS LIKE OH NO(9:20:08)OFFICER SANTIAGO --(9:30:25) "A LOT OFTIMES WE HAVE A LOTOF NEGATIVECONTACTS WITHPEOPLE AND (9:30:28)THIS IS JUST A NICEWAY OF GIVING BACK."(9:30:29)ONE OF SAMUELSANTIAGO'S FELLOWOFFICERS ON THENEENAH POLICEFORCE... HANDEDMONICA.. THISCHRISTMAS CARD.IT HAD THREE "GIFTCARDS" INSIDE..WORTH 150-DOLLARSTO FESTIVAL FOODS..KWIK TRIP.. ANDWALMART.MONICA ROWE --(9:20:41) I WAS JUSTSHOCKED (9:20:42) HEJUST SAID WE WANTEDYOU TO HAVE THESEGIFT CARDS (9:20:45)MERRY CHRISTMAS(9:20:46) AND I WASDEFINITELY NOTEXPECTING THAT ATALL (9:20:50)OFFICER SANTIAGO --(9:31:12) WE GET MIXEDREACTIOINS, (9:31:12)SOME PEOPLE ARECONFUSED , THEY'RENOT USED TO SEEINGAN OFFICER COME TOTHEIR DOOR SIMPLY TOGIVE THEM SOMETHING(9:31:18) THEY'REEXPECTING US TO GIVEBAD NEWS ORSOMETHING LIKE THAT(9:31:20) SO IT'S KINDOF COOL TO CHANGETHE PERCEPTION(9:31:22) OF LAWENFORCEMENT(9:31:24)MONICA.. USED THEGIFT CARDS TO BUYDIAPERS.. FOOD.. ANDOTHER ESSENTIALS.MONICA ROWE --(9:21:24) I USUALLYWORK 7 DAYS A WEEKJUST BECAUSE I NEEDTHE OVERTIME (9:21:30)SO IT'S REALLY NICENOT TO HAVE AS MUCHPRESSURE (9:21:35)LIKE THAT'S $150 IDON'T HAVE TO WORRYABOUT ANYMORE(9:21:39) SO IT'SPRETTY NICE." (9:21:40)THIS YEAR.. THE"LIGHTS OFCHRISTMAS"PROGRAM RAISED70-THOUSANDDOLLARS IN "GIFTSCARDS".. TO SHAREAMONG 25NORTHEASTWISCONSIN POLICEDEPARTMENTS.OFFICER SANTIAGO..KEEPS THEM IN HIS"SQUAD CAR".. TOGIVE-OUT WHEN HECOMES ACROSSSOMEONE WHOCOULD USE AHELPING HAND.OFFICER SANTIAGO --(9:30:49) "YOU STOP INA TRAFFIC STOP(9:30:51) OR SOMEBODYWHO'S HAVING A HARDTIME PAYING FOR GAS IMEAN (9:30:54) AMILLION AND ONEDIFFERENT THINGSTHAT WERE ABLE TOHELP THEM OUT(9:30:57)KATIECONNELLCOMMUNITYOUTREACH DIR. Q90FM-- (19:48:18) "WE JUSTWANT PEOPLE TO FEELRECOGNIZED. THEY'REA GREAT PART OF OURCOMMUNITY AND WEJUST WANT THEM TOFEEL ENCOURAGED."(19:48:23)OFFICER SANTIAGO --(9:32:12) "A LOT OFTIMES THE PEOPLEWHO NEED HELP THEMOST DON'T WANT TOSAY IT (9:32:15) SO TOBE ABLE TO HELPTHOSE PEOPLE ISWHAT IT'S WORTH,WHAT IT'S ABOUT."(9:32:19)SANTIAGO SAYS..IT'S THE REASON HEGOT INTO LAWENFORCEMENT IN THEFIRST PLACE.OFFICER SANTIAGO --(9:31:56) "CHRISTMAS ISA TIME OF GIVING ANDIF WE CAN HELPPEOPLE WHO NEED IT ,THAT'S WHAT WE'REHERE FOR." (9:32:01)MONICA ROWE --(9:22:54) "I GOT THECARDS AND I CRIEDLIKE, IT JUST MEANS ALOT (9:23:01) THANKYOU." (9:23:02)IF YOU'D LIKE TOLEARN MORE ABOUTTHE "LIGHTS OFCHRISTMAS"PROGRAM.. AND ITSSPECIALFUNDRAISINGEVENTS.. GO TO N-B-C26 DOT COM.. ANDCLICK ON THIS STORY.STACYENGEBRETSON..NBC26.MERRY CHRISTMAS,EVERYONE IM





