Ronald McDonald House gets 'Finn the Panda'

A north idaho mom is helping inspire others to give back to parents with babies in the hospital.

Michelle armstrong knows how unpredictable parenting can be.

Her youngest son finn was born eight weeks early and spent 57 days in the hospital and there were days where she couldn't even hold him.

So she created finn the panada to be with him.

The bear is designed for babies at the hospital and is made with a special kind of cashmere that is desgined to prevent the spread of germs. Parents can record a message with it and it has a special scent patch.

Today kids at the ronald mcdonald house each got a bear.