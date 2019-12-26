Panther Commits

His team to two straight league titles at chico high.

Now it's time for this student- athlete to move on to the next level& you've heard his name& whether it was scoring touchdowns&.

Or laying out for a ball& chico high's abe del real--- always gave it his all& netting him offers to play for u-c davis, the university of san diego and stetson &.

"it's a huge relief.

It's something i've been working towards for over a year now, consistently and to see it all finally pay off.

It's truly a blessing& im thankful to be in this position and do something so huge&."

Del real committed to u-c davis and is one of three football players from here to commit to a d-1 college so far& "in the summer, you know& i went to over ten football camps almost every other day at one point going around traveling around california, oregon some other states, really just grinding for this opportunity& a day off is a day wasted--- he says& it was that work ethic that helped the wideout score three offers from d-1 schools but its about more than just playing under the lights for this 4.02 student- athlete.

The future managerial economics major says what he learns in the classroom is more important than what he accomplishes on the gridiron.

"its super important& football is always going to be there, but you got to look at the bigger picture& you know the steps after football, that's why grades and school really come in key because that builds work ethic character and that will help you really succeed in life after and help you with jobs athletics& academics& and character& all lessons learned at chico high and from his teammates& "they've helped me in every way possible.

I can't thank any of those guys enough especially the coaches, the players.

It's really& for four year they've just been by my side, encouraging me, supporting me, pushing me to become the person i am now and the person i continue to be&" del real says he will still play soccer for chico high and head to u-c davis after