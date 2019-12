Some Omaha Businesses Staying Busy on Christmas 34 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 01:23s - Published Some Omaha Businesses Staying Busy on Christmas Some Omaha Businesses Staying Busy on Christmas 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Some Omaha Businesses Staying Busy on Christmas TO GET FOODFROM ARESTUARANTTODAY --- BUT FOROTHERS' ----- GOINGOUT TO EAT ONCHRISTMAS ---- IS ATRADITION ---- PHILBERGMAN HASMOREON HOW PEOPLEAROUND OMAHACELEBRATE INMANY DIFFERENTWAYSFOR MANYFAMILIES INOMAHA...ABELOVED HOLIDAYTRADITION ONCHRISTMAS DAY ISHEADING TO THEMOVIESSOMETHING TO DOIN THE MIDDLE OFTHE DAY AFTER WEOPEN PRESENTS.IT'S EASY, IT'S THEONLY THING OPEN.AT THE ALAMODRAFTHOUSE IN LAVISTA FAMILIESFLOCKED TO THEFILMS FOR SOMEREST ANDRELAXATION AFTERSOME BUSY TIMESWE USUALLY BRINGOUR KIDS ANDNOW THEY'REGROWN SO WEKEEP THETRADITION GOING.IT'S THE ONLYTHING OPEN.I THINK WE ALLGREW UP DOINGTHAT.THIS YEAR ONEMAJORBLOCKBUSTERWAS THE HOTTICKET.THE NEW STARWARS MOVIE.STAR WARS.WATCHING RISE OFTHE SKYWALKER.I DROVE FROMGRAND ISLAND TOSEE STAR WARS.OVER INBELLEVUE...IT WASALL-HANDS ONDECK AT UMAMIASIAN CUISINE.VERY BUSY ONE OFTHE BUSIEST FORSURE.CHINESE ANDSUSHIRESTAURANTS AREONE OF THE FEWPLACES OPENEACH CHRISTMAS.EVERYBODYKNOWS THEHISTORY ANDTRADITION OFCHINESERESTAURANTSBEING OPEN ONCHRISTMAS DAY.IT'S COMFORTINGAND WE DON'THAVE TO WORRYABOUT COOKINGAND CLEANING ONCHRISTMAS DAY.CHRISTMAS MEANSSOMETHINGDIFFERENT TOEVERYBODY...DIFFERNT TRADITIONSAND DIFFERENTIDEAS OF WHAT TODO...BUT ON THISCHRISTMAS, ITWAS A TIME FORLOVED ONES TOCOME TOGETHER.TO HAVE THEWHOLE FAMILYTOGETHER, THAT'SWHAT THE BIGTHING WAS.YEAH EVERY YEAR.IT'S A GREAT TIME,GET EVERYONETOGETHER, FAMILYTIME.REPORTING INOMAHA, PHILBERGMAN, 3 NEWSNOW.ANOTHER YEARLYTRADITION IS THE





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Omaha residents head to the grocery stores for last-minute Christmas shopping Most grocery stores in Omaha are closed on Christmas Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:43Published 23 hours ago Holiday Light Displays Around Omaha Omaha shows its holiday spirit. Credit: KMTV Action 3 News Duration: 00:59Published 1 day ago