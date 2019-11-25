No Days Off For NASA Engineers

Criminal homicide.

While many people are fortunate to have the day off with friends and family, there are plenty of jobs that continue around the clock.

That includes people who work with the international space station.

Pay-load operations directors or "pod's" help oversee all of the science experiments that happen aboard the i-s-s.

They work rotating eight- hour shifts throughout the year.

They say an important part of their job is it keep everyone on task, even when they might rather be with family.

Anybody that comes to the pod office, it's about leadership.

It's about your ability to set a tone for yourself personally and then to project that back in the office.

Just to be able to support them and to let them know that we're also here working and we're still a big team and they're not alone for christmas and new year's is a great feeling.

The people we spoke with say they love what they do... and that makes working on holidays