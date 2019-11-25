Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

No Days Off For NASA Engineers

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published < > Embed
No Days Off For NASA Engineers

No Days Off For NASA Engineers

While many people are fortunate to have the day off on Christmas, NASA engineers work straight through holidays.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

No Days Off For NASA Engineers

Criminal homicide.

While many people are fortunate to have the day off with friends and family, there are plenty of jobs that continue around the clock.

That includes people who work with the international space station.

Pay-load operations directors or "pod's" help oversee all of the science experiments that happen aboard the i-s-s.

They work rotating eight- hour shifts throughout the year.

They say an important part of their job is it keep everyone on task, even when they might rather be with family.

Anybody that comes to the pod office, it's about leadership.

It's about your ability to set a tone for yourself personally and then to project that back in the office.

Just to be able to support them and to let them know that we're also here working and we're still a big team and they're not alone for christmas and new year's is a great feeling.

The people we spoke with say they love what they do... and that makes working on holidays




You Might Like


Tweets about this

JocelMR

JocelynMackenzieRoss RT @DoctorKarl: The "day" on Mars is 37 minutes longer than an Earth day. In the early days of running Rovers on Mars, the NASA Scientists/… 3 days ago

DoctorKarl

Dr Karl The "day" on Mars is 37 minutes longer than an Earth day. In the early days of running Rovers on Mars, the NASA Sci… https://t.co/hJqijMzoGM 3 days ago

gavininglis

Gavin Inglis @melissaterras Yeah, Lego gets a lot right these days eg. female racing drivers, train engineers, Women of NASA set… https://t.co/ThsxFKd0zU 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

High School Rocket Builder Shoots for the Stars [Video]High School Rocket Builder Shoots for the Stars

Not many high school students can say they’ve built and launched rockets. But Rebekah Hodge isn’t an ordinary teenager. She’s helped build rockets that have been launched at White Sands Missile..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 04:14Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.