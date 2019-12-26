Christmas Poll: Yankees or Mets

Present on tuesday when elite reliever, dellin baes off season, this month especially.

During our six o'clock show we decided to ask our viewers: who they think recieved the better gift.

The yankees or the mets?

-- the mets received an early christmas present on tuesday when eliterelieverdelli signed toa one-year deal to move across town from the bronx to queens.

Although the right-hand slinger is coming off of a torn achilles repair, he holds a career 2.36 era.

The mets only missed last year's post-season by a few games.

Will a stronger bullpen put them over the hump?

-- or the bronx bombers, who's gift came earlier this month when gerrit cole signed a record- setting nine-year $324- million dollar contract.

The right-hander who's had dreams of playing for the yankees since he was a kid, tallied 326 strikeouts last season with a 2.5er-- we've got a poll going on, on our twitter page, @wktvsports and so far 93%percent of you say the yankees -for good reason.

If you remember the yankees actually selected cole in the first round of the 2008 draft but he decideto attend ucla instead and then went number one