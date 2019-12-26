Global  

Family identifies woman killed in Christmas Eve hit-and-run in Bay View

Family identifies woman killed in Christmas Eve hit-and-run in Bay View

Family identifies woman killed in Christmas Eve hit-and-run in Bay View

A cousin confirms to TODAY'S TMJ4 that James Hanson was killed in a hit-and-run Tuesday night at Dover and Howell.
