Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Bahamas Hurricane Survivors Spend Christmas In Fort Collins, Far From Home

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 01:43s - Published < > Embed
Bahamas Hurricane Survivors Spend Christmas In Fort Collins, Far From Home

Bahamas Hurricane Survivors Spend Christmas In Fort Collins, Far From Home

Christmas in Colorado may sound romantic, but AJ McIntosh and Chante Basden are refugees of mother nature.

They came here from the hurricane ravaged Abaco islands in the Bahamas.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Wauwatosa soldier surprises brother for Christmas [VIDEO] [Video]Wauwatosa soldier surprises brother for Christmas [VIDEO]

A Wauwatosa family gets the gift they had been waiting for this Christmas, their soldier home from serving overseas.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:00Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.